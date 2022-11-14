Biden sees no need for 'a new Cold War' with China after three hour meeting with Xi Jinping

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden said there "need not be a new Cold War" between the U.S. and China, following a three hour meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia on Monday.

Biden also said he doesn't "think there's any imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan," despite escalating rhetoric and aggressive military moves by the P.R.C. in the Taiwan Straits.

Biden and his counterpart held the much anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of global economically developed nations.

Biden said he and Xi spoke frankly, and they agreed to send diplomats and cabinet members from their administrations to meet with one another in person to resolve pressing issues.

The meeting could represent a significant thaw in relations between Washington and its biggest strategic competitor and long-term military adversary.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.