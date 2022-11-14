Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Bank of America , as Citi downgraded the stock from buy to neutral . The experts also talked about ASML after Susquehanna raised its price target to $850 per share from $510. Wells Fargo hiked its target on the semiconductor company's stock to $665, but it is keeping the stock at an overweight, or buy, rating. Other stocks mentioned include Disney and Home Depot . Disney is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Home Depot is set to post earnings Tuesday.