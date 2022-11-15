FTX says it could have over 1 million creditors in new bankruptcy filing

FTX logo with crypto coins with 100 Dollar bill are displayed for illustration. FTX has filed for bankruptcy in the US, seeking court protection as it looks for a way to return money to users.

Beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX may have more than 1 million creditors, according to a new bankruptcy filing, hinting at the huge impact of its collapse on crypto traders.

Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors with claims in the case.

But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases."

Typically in such cases, debtors are required to provide a list of the names and addresses of the top 20 unsecured creditors, the lawyers said. However, given the scale of its debts, the group instead intends to file a list of the 50 largest creditors on or before Friday.

Five new independent directors have been appointed at each of FTX's main parent companies, according to the filing, including the former Delaware district judge, Joseph J. Farnan, who will serve as lead independent director.

Over the past 72 hours, FTX has been in contact with "dozens" of regulators in the U.S. and overseas, the company's lawyers wrote. These include the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.