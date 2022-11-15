Home Depot posts better-than-expected quarter despite inflation

- Home Depot reported third quarter earnings on Tuesday.
- Wall Street will likely take note of how rising costs and other macroeconomic headwinds are affecting the retailer.
Home Depot reported Tuesday its revenue increased nearly 6% to $38.9 billion, beating analyst expectations, as the retailer continued to beckon customers despite rising costs and macroeconomic pressures.
The company posted a profit of $4.3 billion, or $4.24 per diluted share, up from $4.1 billion, or $3.92 billion, from the same quarter last year.
Here's what Home Depot reported on Tuesday, compared to analyst expectations, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
- Earnings per share: $4.24, vs. $4.12 expected
- Revenue: $38.87 billion, vs. $37.96 billion expected
As consumers have been facing ongoing inflation, investors have kept an eye on Home Depot's performance, and whether spending is still happening on renovations and do-it-yourself home improvements.
Home Depot said that while its customer transactions were down slightly 4%, its average ticket prices rose about 9%.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.