Home Depot posts better-than-expected quarter despite inflation

A customer wearing a protective mask loads lumber onto a cart at a Home Depot store in Pleasanton, California, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Home Depot reported Tuesday its revenue increased nearly 6% to $38.9 billion, beating analyst expectations, as the retailer continued to beckon customers despite rising costs and macroeconomic pressures.

The company posted a profit of $4.3 billion, or $4.24 per diluted share, up from $4.1 billion, or $3.92 billion, from the same quarter last year.

Here's what Home Depot reported on Tuesday, compared to analyst expectations, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $4.24, vs. $4.12 expected

$4.24, vs. $4.12 expected Revenue: $38.87 billion, vs. $37.96 billion expected

As consumers have been facing ongoing inflation, investors have kept an eye on Home Depot's performance, and whether spending is still happening on renovations and do-it-yourself home improvements.

Home Depot said that while its customer transactions were down slightly 4%, its average ticket prices rose about 9%.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.