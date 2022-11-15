Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer talked Taiwan Semiconductor, as the stock popped nearly 11% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added more than 60 million shares, worth about $4.1 billion, of the chipmaker's American depositary receipts in the third quarter. This resulted in Taiwan Semi being Berkshire's 10th biggest holding the end of September. D.A. Davidson's Michael Baker discussed Walmart and Home Depot . Both retailers reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter. Other stocks mentioned include Nvidia and Meta . Both of these stocks are currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.