Treasury yields dip as traders await key inflation data

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

At around 4:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by around three basis points to 3.8367%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.3677% after declining by four basis points.

Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as markets awaited the release of October's producer price index figures and digested U.S. Federal Reserve speaker commentary.

Traders looked ahead to the latest PPI figures which are due later in the day. The PPI reflects wholesale inflation by measuring how prices paid to producers for goods and services develop.

Markets are hoping that the data will provide more clarity on whether overall inflation is cooling, after consumer inflation figures released on Thursday hinted at this.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller suggested on Monday that last week's data was only part of the bigger picture and other data points would have to be considered before drawing any conclusions.

He also indicated that the Fed would consider slowing rate hikes, but a pause to them is not imminent.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard also hinted at a potential slowdown of rate hikes in remarks made on Monday.

Investors have been following Fed speaker comments closely as uncertainty about the central bank's future policy and concerns about the pace of rate hikes leading the U.S economy into a recession have continued.