CNBC Investing Club

Apple's plans to buy U.S. chips should help shield the iPhone maker from geopolitical uncertainty

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York.
Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Apple's (AAPL) apparent plans to start buying chips for its devices that are made on U.S. soil is a strategic decision that should help the iPhone maker insulate itself from brewing geopolitical risks in Asia.

More In Analysis

TJX hits an all-time high as reason we own off-price retailer played out in the quarter
CNBC Investing ClubTJX hits an all-time high as reason we own off-price retailer played out in the quarter
Zev Fima2 hours ago
3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Mixed economic picture, sticking with energy, EL deal official
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Mixed economic picture, sticking with energy, EL deal official
Kevin Stankiewicz4 hours ago
Hedge funds were busy trading Club holdings last quarter, regulatory filings show
CNBC Investing ClubHedge funds were busy trading Club holdings last quarter, regulatory filings show
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More