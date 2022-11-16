Asia-Pacific markets fall as second day of G-20 underway

Indonesia President Joko Widodo, US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet on sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Wednesday as world leaders gathered in Bali, Indonesia for a second day of the Group of 20 summit. Investors will be closely watching for more details after Polish authorities said a Russian-made missile killed two citizens and an investigation is underway.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 0.59% and the Topix fell 0.51%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.68% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.33%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%.