Cramer's lightning round: Uber is going to be the last man standing

Loading chart...

Uber Technologies Inc : "Uber is a stock that you have to own for a while. ... It's going to be the last man standing, and that's why I like Uber."

Loading chart...

PayPal Holdings Inc : "I think that they can make it so that a lot of other companies go under their umbrella, and that would make me like the stock. But that has not happened yet."

Loading chart...

Wingstop Inc : "I think it's a very good situation. ... Plus, unlike most food costs, wings have actually come down."

Loading chart...

Fortive Corp : "I happen to think that this was a very good spin on both sides. I happen to like Danaher very much. ... And, I like Fortive." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher.

watch now