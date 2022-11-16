Elon Musk's idea for paid Twitter verification is 'completely flawed,' EU competition chief says

BRUSSELS — Elon Musk's idea for a subscription model to pay for Twitter's sought-after blue check is "completely flawed," Europe's competition chief told CNBC Wednesday.

"If you have imposter accounts, of course, I think your business model is fundamentally flawed," Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the European Commission, told CNBC at an event in Brussels, Belgium.

"If you are to pay to be vetted and to be certified as being who you are and everyone can be you ... I think that business model simply is completely flawed," she added.

Twitter recently launched its Blue subscription service, whereby users paying $7.99/month would obtain the social media platform's coveted blue check — a tool previously used to verify the identity of politicians, journalists and other public figures.

New Twitter CEO and sole director Elon Musk said Tuesday that the service would be relaunched on Nov. 29. It follows a pause on the feature after a wave of users began impersonating verified accounts.

Vestager, herself, said she remembers when she obtained the blue check mark. "I don't think I have impressed my daughters so much ever since." However, she recognized that "it remains to be seen" how useful the tool will be in the future.

"We need to see how this develops before any decisions are taken," Vestager said at the European Business Summit.

A spokesperson for Twitter was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC.