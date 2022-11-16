Fed's Waller says he's open to a half-point rate hike at December meeting

Christopher Waller testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee during a hearing on their nomination to be member-designate on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on February 13, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday he's open to reducing the level of interest rate increases soon, so long as the economic data cooperate.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee is set to meet Dec. 13-14. Market expectations are running high that policymakers will approve another rate hike, but this time opting for a 0.5 percentage point, or 50 basis point, move. That would come after approving four consecutive 0.75 percentage point increases.

"Looking toward the FOMC's December meeting, the data of the past few weeks have made me more comfortable considering stepping down to a 50-basis-point hike," Waller said in prepared remarks for an event in Phoenix. "But I won't be making a judgement about that until I see more data, including the next PCE inflation report and the next jobs report."

Investors have grown optimistic that a lower-than-expected increase in October's consumer price index reading is indicative that inflation is cooling. Headline CPI increased 0.4% for the month and 7.7% from a year ago, while the core reading excluding food and energy rose 0.3% and 6.3%, respectively. All the readings were lower than market estimates.

The Fed favors core personal consumption expenditures prices, which rose 0.5% in September and 5.1% from a year ago, as a gauge of rising prices.