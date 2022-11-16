IPO funds raised by Southeast Asian companies fall amid economic headwinds

Executives of PT Global Digital Niaga, the owner of Indonesias e-commerce group Blibli, attend the company's listing ceremony at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Global Digital Niaga, backed by Djarum Group, also owns an online travel business and supermarket chains. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The funds raised by public listings in Southeast Asia fell by 52% this year compared to a year ago, data from Deloitte showed.

Initial public offering (IPO) funds raised by companies in the region reached $6.3 billion from the January to Nov. 11 period, the management consulting company said. That's significantly lower than the $13.3 billion that was raised in all of 2021.

The number of listings in 2022 also fell – from 152 in 2021 to 136 year-to-date, the data showed.

The report looked at six countries, namely, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.

The findings also revealed that only eight large and medium-sized companies listed in 2022, less than half of the 19 large- and medium-sized companies that were listed in 2021.

Large companies are defined as those with market capitalization of above $1 billion, while medium-sized firms are those with a market cap of between $500 million to $1 billion.

IPO activity in Southeast Asia was lower this year, with only two blockbuster IPOs — Indonesia's GoTo which raised $1.1 billion and Thai Life Insurance with $1 billion raised.

This could mean that the bigger companies are holding out and postponing their listings in anticipation of better market conditions, Deloitte said.