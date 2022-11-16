Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Target , whose stock tumbled 13% after the retailer warned of a weaker fiscal fourth-quarter outlook and said it plans to cut up to $3 billion in total costs over the next three years. The experts also talked about Cisco ahead of the company posting earnings after market close Wednesday, along with chipmaker Nvidia . Both of these stocks are currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Other stocks mentioned include Broadcom and Lowe's .