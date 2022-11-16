CNBC Investing Club

TJX hits an all-time high as reason we own off-price retailer played out in the quarter

Club holding TJX Companies (TJX) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2023 earnings and U.S. sales before the opening bell Wednesday, boosting shares of the off-price retailer by nearly 4% to an all-time high. The inventory glut at full-price chains played out as we had expected, proving to be a boon to TJX, whose brands include T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

