What Cramer is watching Wednesday — retail sales strong, Lowe's delivers, Estee Lauder love

A Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse store is seen on August 17, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images
What I am looking at Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
- U.S. stock futures point to a mixed open as investors digest stronger than expected October retail sales. Bond yields turn positive, with 2-year Treasury hitting 4.4%. Target's weak holiday guidance overshadowing Lowe's quarterly strength, though.
- Target (TGT) shares sink 15% in the premarket. Looks like a cadence collapse with a bad October and a weak start to November, leading to promotional activity particularly in discretionary. Quarterly earnings per share in third quarter: $1.54 versus $2.13 expected. Revenue: $26.52 billion versus $26.38 billion expected. Big three year plan to bring down costs. Target says shoplifting up 50% year over year; cost so far this year is $400 million. Though, food strong.
- Lowe's (LOW) much better quarter and comparable stores, better than Home Depot, which was thought to be more professional and less do-it-yourself. Disposable income and equity in home. Home improvement very strong, Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison tells CNBC. Pros and DIY both strong. Third-quarter EPS: $3.27 versus $3.10 expected. Revenue: $23.48 billion versus $23.13 billion expected. Millennial buyer coming into the market — 250,000 new ones, according to Ellison.