World of Warcraft to go offline in China as Activision Blizzard and NetEase end 14-year deal

The booth of Blizzard Entertainment at the Chinajoy Expo in Shanghai, China, on Aug. 2, 2019.

Activision Blizzard and Chinese gaming firm NetEase are ending their 14-year licensing agreement, a move that will result in hit game franchises like World of Warcraft and Overwatch shutting down in China.

The deal, which was first struck back in August 2008, will now expire in January 2023 after the two firms were unable to agree on renewal terms. World of Warcraft, a massively multiplayer online game, is hugely popular in China.

NetEase's Hong Kong-listed shares plunged 9% Thursday.

In a statement, NetEase CEO William Ding said Blizzard and NetEase had "material differences on key terms" in deal negotiations.

"We are honored to have had the privilege of serving our gamers over the past 14 years and have shared many precious moments with them during that time," Ding said.

"We will continue our promise to serve our players well until the last minute. We will make sure our players' data and assets are well protected in all of our games."

It means Chinese gamers will no longer be able to play titles from blockbuster franchises such as World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch and Diablo, which U.S. tech giant Microsoft is set to acquire in a $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard.