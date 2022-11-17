CNBC Pro

BMO downgrades Target, citing persistent inventory challenges ahead

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Goldman Sachs says this plastic packaging stock looks attractive and can rally 34%
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says this plastic packaging stock looks attractive and can rally 34%
Sarah Min
Goldman Sachs says insurance stock Lincoln National is a buy that can jump almost 35%
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says insurance stock Lincoln National is a buy that can jump almost 35%
Sarah Min
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, Zoom, Walmart & more
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, Zoom, Walmart & more
Michael Bloom
Read More