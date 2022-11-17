CNBC Investing Club

Cramer calls for Disney CEO’s firing, says company’s ‘balance sheet from hell’ must be fixed

Krystal Hur@kryshur
Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of Disney, speaks at the 2022 Disney Legends Awards during Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, September 9, 2022.
Mario Anzuoni | Reuters

Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney (DIS) to oust CEO Bob Chapek and clean up the company's ugly balance sheet.

More In Analysis

These are the hard lessons we learned this year — and what we got right
CNBC Investing ClubThese are the hard lessons we learned this year — and what we got right
Paulina Likos2 hours ago
Here's our November rapid-fire update on the stocks in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio
CNBC Investing ClubHere's our November rapid-fire update on the stocks in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio
Kevin Stankiewicz3 hours ago
Here are the 10 stocks we consider our core holdings in the Club portfolio — and why
CNBC Investing ClubHere are the 10 stocks we consider our core holdings in the Club portfolio — and why
Jeff Marks2 hours ago
Read More