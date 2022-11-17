Google Maps got a big update that shows where fast-charging EV stations are and more

A charging port is seen on a Mercedes Benz EQC 400 4Matic electric vehicle at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 13, 2019.

An updated version of Google Maps for Android and iPhone is rolling out with several new features, like the option to search for electric vehicle stations with fast chargers and an augmented reality feature that overlays more information about local points of interest on top of the real world around you.

If you drive an EV, you'll be able to filter charging stations to find the most time-efficient option. So, if you search for a "charging station" in Google Maps, for example, a new option appears that allows you to filter out to only show "fast charge" stations that are compatible with the plug your car uses. It builds on an earlier update that allows users to search for stations by plug compatibility.

Fast charging includes stations with chargers 50kW or higher. The update is available in countries where EV charging stations are available, according to Google.

Google Maps is also getting an update to its augmented reality tool. Starting next week, a feature called "Search with Live View" will let you use your phone camera to find out what's around you.

When you hold up your phone, for example, and tap the camera icon in Maps, you'll see nearby landmarks, parks, hotels, restaurants, bars, banks and ATMs. You'll also see info like how busy the location is, whether or not it's open, what the price range is and how it's rated by Google Maps users.

The feature will first launch in six major cities: New York, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tokyo and Paris.