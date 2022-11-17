Investing in Space: Starship on deck

Starship prototype #24 conducts a test firing of six of its Raptor engines at the company's facility near Brownsville, Texas on Sept. 8, 2022.

The race between SpaceX and NASA to get their monster rockets into space tipped in the government's favor this week, with the Space Launch System (SLS) finally thundering off the launch pad – putting more pressure on Elon Musk's company to get Starship off the ground.

Hours before SLS took off, NASA announced an additional Starship award under the lunar Artemis program. SpaceX is now on tap for about $4 billion worth of Starship flights for NASA – an uncrewed demonstration mission and the two crewed landings during Artemis 3 and 4 – and it's clearly crunch time for the company.

It's been more than two years since Musk declared Starship the company's top priority, and he's repeatedly set ambitious goals for the rocket's development. But a recent shake up in Starbase leadership gives away that the rocket's development is so far neither fast nor good enough for Musk.

Two of the most influential executives at the company – COO Gwynne Shotwell and VP Mark Juncosa – are now on the scene, and SpaceX is offering a menu of financial incentives to build out its south Texas workforce.

SpaceX has more than just technical work remaining too: A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told CNBC this week that the company still owes the agency information on the environmental mitigations that the regulator outlined in June.

The FAA further said that not all of the 75-plus mitigation steps that SpaceX needs to complete around a potential launch of its towering rocket have been checked off, noting that "some measures must be completed prior to launch while others are designed to occur during post-launch activities or following a mishap event."

"The FAA will make a license determination only after SpaceX provides all outstanding information and the agency can fully analyze it," the spokesperson said.

For now, we can revel in NASA's Orion capsule zipping its way to the moon. While the aerospace contractors behind SLS breathe a sigh of relief, the Artemis 1 mission sends a clear message to the most influential company in the space industry: It's go time.