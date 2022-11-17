British government to announce new budget after political chaos and market turmoil

U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Autumn Statement on Thursday, and is expected to announce a slew of tax rises and spending cuts as he attempts to plug a substantial hole in the country's public finances.

Hunt will also be hoping to reassure the market of the country's fiscal credibility under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government, after the chaos unleashed by former leader Liz Truss' disastrous "mini-budget" in late September.

The Bank of England has projected that the U.K. is at the beginning of its longest recession on record, and the Office for National Statistics confirmed on Friday that GDP contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2022.

Thursday's statement will be accompanied by a long-awaited set of projections from the U.K.'s independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), and following the Bank of England's grim outlook a couple of weeks ago, economists expect a similarly bleak picture to emerge.