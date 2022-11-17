Microsoft's Satya Nadella says he is 'very, very bullish' on Asia, especially China and India

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Nadella gave a keynote speech at an event hosted by the company's Korean unit. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The CEO of Microsoft says he is bullish about Asia, especially China and India, as Microsoft plans to build more data centers around the world.

"Absolutely. We're very, very bullish about what's happening in Asia," Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, told CNBC's Tanvir Gill in an interview Thursday, adding that Microsoft is investing in at least 11 regions.

"We're absolutely committed to all of these countries and in China too. Today, we primarily work to support multinational companies that operate in China and multinational companies out of China."

He also added that India has been a "massive growth market" after emerging from the pandemic.

"Microsoft's presence in India was about mostly multinational companies operating in India. But for now, it's completely changed," he said.

"It's the reverse where these companies who are innovating in India, whether it's the big large conglomerates, or the new startups, are all using [artificial intelligence] cloud technology to be able to innovate and create services that are obviously popular in India and elsewhere," he told CNBC.

Microsoft previously told Indian media outlet Economic Times that there's a huge demand in development of new native cloud applications in India.