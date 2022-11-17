CNBC Pro

Alphabet, income plays and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions

Christina Falso
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Bill Miller keeps betting big on this energy stock, which is up 60% this year
CNBC ProBill Miller keeps betting big on this energy stock, which is up 60% this year
Yun Li34 min ago
Cathie Wood adds to holdings in Coinbase, other crypto stocks amid FTX fallout
CNBC ProCathie Wood adds to holdings in Coinbase, other crypto stocks amid FTX fallout
Jesse Pound4 hours ago
Chinese stocks roar in a comeback, but here’s why big investors remain cautious
CNBC ProChinese stocks roar in a comeback, but here’s why big investors remain cautious
Seema Mody
Read More