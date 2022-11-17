Alphabet, income plays and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific names. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management highlighted reasons why JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income ETF will continue to be a strong defensive strategy in this rising rate environment. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal explained why he likes the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF as a way to play the oil sector broadly, rather than investing in individual stocks. Finally, Michael Farr of Farr, Miller & Washington talked about why you can hold Microsoft , Apple , Amazon and Alphabet as long term investments.