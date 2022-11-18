Commerzbank chief says he's not preparing for disaster, sees a mild recession

A "mild recession" is on the cards, according to Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof.

Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof says the bank has prepared for an uplift in nonperforming loans, but the situation is "definitely not a disaster or default issue" as a "mild recession" is likely in the cards.

"We have already made provisions but still at the moment we don't see a lot of issues ahead of us," Knof told CNBC's Annette Weisbach at the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt Friday.

Nonperforming loans are bank loans likely to be repaid late or not in full and are also known as "bad debt."

"We are looking forward to a very stable and good result next year," Knof said.

Other predictions for Europe's economic outlook have not been as optimistic. The chief economist at Berenberg, Holger Schmieding, told CNBC that consumer confidence had "plunged so badly that the recession will likely not be shallow."