Cramer's lightning round: AST SpaceMobile is an exciting thing, not a stock

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
AST SpaceMobile Inc: "It's an exciting thing, not a stock. I think a stock is a company that makes money and then returns some of that money to you and trades inexpensively, and that one doesn't qualify."
Cano Health Inc: "What the heck is going on with Cano Health? ... The stock is just in freefall."
Plains GP Holdings LP: "Enterprise Product I think is better than them, but that's alright. By the way, I even like [Energy Transfer] more."
Blue Bird Corp: "That school bus company is not to be touched, because they're doing very poorly."
PGT Innovations Inc: "[Lowe's] is a better buy. We never want to outthink the market."
MP Materials Corp: "It's doing a great job, they've got a contract with GM. ... GM's a winner, and so is MP."
Icon Plc: "I like it. It's a very inexpensive stock."
