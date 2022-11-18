Cramer's lightning round: AST SpaceMobile is an exciting thing, not a stock

Loading chart...

AST SpaceMobile Inc : "It's an exciting thing, not a stock. I think a stock is a company that makes money and then returns some of that money to you and trades inexpensively, and that one doesn't qualify."

Cano Health Inc : "What the heck is going on with Cano Health? ... The stock is just in freefall."

Plains GP Holdings LP : "Enterprise Product I think is better than them, but that's alright. By the way, I even like [Energy Transfer ] more."

Blue Bird Corp : "That school bus company is not to be touched, because they're doing very poorly."

PGT Innovations Inc : "[Lowe's ] is a better buy. We never want to outthink the market."

MP Materials Corp : "It's doing a great job, they've got a contract with GM . ... GM's a winner, and so is MP."

Icon Plc : "I like it. It's a very inexpensive stock."

