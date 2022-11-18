Flu variant that hits kids and seniors harder than other strains is dominant in U.S. right now

A sign advertising flu shots is displayed at a Walgreens pharmacy on January 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California. A strong strain of H3N2 influenza has claimed the lives of 74 Californians under the age of 65 since the flu season began in October of last year.

A variant of the flu that hits kids and seniors worse than other strains is dominant in the U.S. right now, setting the country up for a potentially bad flu season.

Public health labs have detected influenza A(H3N2) in 76% of the more than 3,500 respiratory samples that have tested positive for the flu and were analyzed for the virus subtype, according to a surveillance report published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The H3N2 variant has been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly in the past, according to Dr. Jose Romero, director the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease.

"There are also early signs of influenza causing severe illness in precisely these two groups of individuals this season," Romero told reporters on a call earlier this month.

The flu hospitalization rate has surged to a decade high this season. Overall, about 8 people per 100,000 are being hospitalized with the flu right now but seniors and the youngest children are much harder hit than other age groups, according to CDC data.

The hospitalization rate for seniors is more than double the general population at 18 per 100,000. For kids younger than age five, the hospitalization rate is about 13 per 100,000.