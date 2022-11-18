CNBC Pro

JPMorgan says these global travel stocks are poised to pop as China eases Covid restrictions

Charmaine Jacob@charmainemjacob
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

BofA says the bull case for chips is 'compelling,' picks its top stocks to buy
CNBC ProBofA says the bull case for chips is 'compelling,' picks its top stocks to buy
Weizhen Tanan hour ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO07:43
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso4 hours ago
Retail traders have been selling into the rally, but they are buying two tech names
CNBC ProRetail traders have been selling into the rally, but they are buying two tech names
Alex Harring5 hours ago
Read More