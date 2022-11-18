Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova talked TJX Companies , as the stock hit a new all-time high Friday . The experts also discussed Ross Stores as its stock popped nearly 10% after the retailer reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter. Credit Suisse named the company its top pick in the off-price space . Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe said Palo Alto Networks , which beat quarterly results on top and bottom lines, is an expensive stock but is a leader in cybersecurity and a good long-term hold. Other names mentioned include Alphabet and Devon . Both of those stocks, along with TJX, are currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.