RIPTwitter is trending. Here's how to download your Twitter archive

If you're worried about Twitter's future and don't want to lose all of the content you've put into the Twittersphere, here's how to download your Twitter archive in case it's lost in the turmoil.

It's not clear yet how many employees have resigned, but losing so many workers in such a short time period of time has many wondering whether the service will go down. The concerns are enough that #RIPTwitter is currently trending on Twitter.

Twitter owner Elon Musk gave employees until yesterday to decide whether to stay or leave their jobs. The ultimatum was either Twitter employees could stay and sign on to a "hardcore" culture of " long hours at high intensity ," or leave with three months severance.

When you download your Twitter archive, you're capturing a snapshot of all of your Twitter info starting with your very first Tweet.

1. Click on the more icon in the navigation bar right above the blue draft new Tweet icon. Select "Settings and Support" from the menu options. Click "Settings and privacy." Select "Your account" from the menu options.

2. Click "Download an archive of your data." You'll be asked to enter your password, do so and click "Confirm."

3. Next you'll have to verify your identity. Click "Send code" to your email and/or your phone number. You'll be redirected to the "Account information" page where you'll be able to enter the code that was sent to your email or phone.

4. Once your identity is verified, click "Request archive."

5. When your download is finished, Twitter will send you an email where you can download a .zip file of your Twitter archive.

6. If you have the app downloaded, you'll get a push notification letting you know your Twitter archive has finished downloading. Navigate back to "settings," on the app where you can click the "Download data" button under the Download data section.

Note: this may take several a while. Twitter says "it can take 24 hours or longer for your data to be ready."

That's it!