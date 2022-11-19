'Compelling' and 'attractive': These stocks are firing on all cylinders, JPMorgan says

Analysts at JPMorgan said this week there's a whole host of stocks that they say are flying under the radar. The firm says investors shouldn't miss out on a chance to buy these companies for the long term. CNBC Pro combed through top JPMorgan research to find some unique stocks that are just too compelling to ignore. They include: Shoals Technologies, Allstate , Prime Medicine , Rogers Communications and Brilliant Earth Group. Allstate Analyst Jimmy Bhullar is standing by shares of the property and casualty insurance company, he said in a recent note to clients. Allstate's earnings report earlier this month was "considerably worse" than JPMorgan expected, but Bhullar says there are still numerous reasons to stay bullish on the stock. For one, Allstate has implemented "price hikes, and used car prices seem to have peaked and have declined for five consecutive months," he wrote. Bhullar also says he's quite optimistic of a margin recovery in the quarters ahead, with "significant long-term upside," he added. "Results should improve given ALL's more aggressive repricing plan and a shift in its strategy to reduce marketing in regions where it is unable to raise prices," Bhullar said. At the same time, Allstate's low stock valuation is "compelling," with a "depressed multiple on depressed earnings." Taken together, Bhullar says Allstate is likely to be a long-term winner for patient shareholders. "We believe that ALL is the most attractive P & C stock for investors with a 1 year or longer horizon," he went on to write. Shares of Allstate are up almost 13% this year. Rogers "Solid Underlying Results Led by Strong Wireless Trends," is how analyst Sebastiano Petti described the Canadian telecommunications and cable company's third-quarter earnings in a report last week. "We like RCI's improved operational execution in wireless and expect strong industry trends to persist, buoyed by population growth, increased penetration, and 5G monetization," Petti said. Petti says he likes Rogers standalone prospects but is also bullish on its long gestating deal for another Canadian telecom company, Shaw Communications. Rogers is up 13% over the last month, but shares have a lot more room to run, according to the JPMorgan. Petti went on to say that the stock's "current valuation offers [a] favorable risk/reward regardless of deal outcome." Still, investors should be patient, Petti says. "While the deal may remain an overhang, we believe Rogers shares currently offer a compelling entry point trading at just 6.2x 2023E EV/EBITDA standalone today & could be one of our best-performing stocks in 2023 regardless of deal outcome," he says. Shoals Shares of the solar energy equipment company are up a whopping 120% over the last six months, but analyst Mark Strouse believes the stock still has more room to run. Shoals debuted a robust third-quarter earnings report last week, but it was the company's lengthy backlog that caught JPMorgan's eye. "Backlog and awarded orders increased 74% y/y and 44% from the previous record set in 2Q22, which increases visibility and we believe suggests potential upside to FY23 estimates," JPMorgan wrote. Strouse said he's impressed by Shoals' execution and noted several positive catalysts ahead, including rising energy prices and the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act. New products are rolling out as well, Strouse wrote, "providing additional growth and diversification benefits." With visibility improving, now's the time to buy the stock, JPMorgan concluded. 