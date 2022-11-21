CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs says the 'bear market is not over' for global stocks and predicts the bottom

thumbnail
Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Want to cash in on the FIFA World Cup? HSBC names the global stocks set to win
CNBC ProWant to cash in on the FIFA World Cup? HSBC names the global stocks set to win
Ganesh Rao
One global tech stock that was a top performer last week could surge 63% more, analysts say
CNBC ProOne global tech stock that was a top performer last week could surge 63% more, analysts say
Weizhen Tan
'Incredibly cheap': Strategist says Chinese tech stocks, like Alibaba, are a clear buy right now
CNBC Pro'Incredibly cheap': Strategist says Chinese tech stocks, like Alibaba, are a clear buy right now
Ganesh Rao
Read More