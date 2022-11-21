'We’re alive and kicking': CEO of banking app Dave wants to dispel doubts after this year's 97% stock plunge

Mobile banking app provider Dave has enough cash to survive the current downturn for fintech firms and reach profitability a year from now, according to CEO Jason Wilk.

The Los Angeles-based company got caught up in the waves rocking the world of money-losing growth companies this year after it went public in January. But Dave is not capsizing, despite a staggering 97% decline in its shares, Wilk said.

"We're trying to dispel the myth of, 'Hey, this company does not have enough money to make it through,'" Wilk said. "We think that couldn't be further from the truth."

Few companies embody fintech's rise and fall as much as Dave, one of the better-known members of a new breed of digital banking providers taking on the likes of JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo . Co-founded by Wilk in 2016, the company had celebrity backers and millions of users of its app, which targets a demographic ignored by mainstream banks and relies on subscriptions and tips instead of overdraft fees.

Dave's market capitalization soared to $5.7 billion in February before collapsing as the Federal Reserve began its most aggressive series of rate increases in decades. The moves forced an abrupt shift in investor preference to profits over the previous growth-at-any cost mandate and has rivals, including bigger fintech Chime, staying private for longer to avoid Dave's fate.

"If you told me that only a few months later, we'd be worth $100 million, I wouldn't have believed you," Wilk said. "It's tough to see your stock price represent such a low amount and its distance from what it would be as a private company."