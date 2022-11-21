‘This is such an obvious opportunity’: New Goodwill store goes live online with a Picasso print, designer handbags and other treasures

Whether consumers are looking to save or are hunting for a buried treasure, the resale business is booming.

During the Covid pandemic, secondhand stores such as eBay, the RealReal and ThredUp thrived online.

So-called recommerce grew nearly 15% in 2021 — twice as fast as the broader retail market and notching the highest rate of growth in history for the industry, according to a 2022 report by OfferUp. Over the next five years it is projected to grow by another 80% and hit $289 billion.

More from Personal Finance:

Credit card balances jump 15%

60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck

These steps can help you tackle stressful credit card debt

"We were missing out," said Matthew Kaness, CEO of GoodwillFinds.com, Goodwill's recently launched online marketplace.

"Goodwill is the 'OG' of thrifting," he said. "This is such an obvious opportunity."

Although Goodwill is known for secondhand clothing and housewares, more shoppers are coming to the site for one-of-a-kind finds, including art, designer handbags, jewelry and vintage sneakers, Kaness said — similar to what's happening in the industry overall.