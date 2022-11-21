Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Disney after Bob Iger returned as its CEO . The stock finished 6.3% higher, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average as its top gainer. Morgan Stanley's Erik Woodring said Dell Technologies , which posted quarterly results after market close, is his pick over HP . Other names mentioned include Apple and Valero . Disney and Apple are both currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.