'We are very frustrated': World Cup teams in Qatar ax pro-LGBTQ armbands after FIFA threat

A detailed view of the 'ONE-LOVE' captains armband worn by Georginio Wijnaldum of Netherlands is seen during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

The European teams competing at the 2022 Qatar World Cup walked back their plans to wear "OneLove" armbands in support of LGBTQ rights during the tournament, they announced Monday, after warnings from international soccer governing body FIFA that they would be penalized for doing so.

Captains of the teams from the seven European nations competing in the World Cup — England, Wales, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, and the Netherlands — made the announcement concerning the rainbow armbands, which are meant to signal support for diversity and inclusion.

In an unprecedented move just hours before matches began, FIFA warned it would issue a yellow card to any player wearing the armband. Two yellow cards in a game mean the player is sent off the field.

"FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play," a joint statement from the countries' soccer associations said. "As national federations, we can't put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games."

"We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband," the statement added. "However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play." The teams from England, Wales and the Netherlands were all slated to play on Monday.

"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented," the teams' joint statement added and pledged to express their support for inclusion by other means.