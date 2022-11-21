Europe's largest nuclear power plant has a 'lucky' escape after shelling; Russian attacks intensify as weather deteriorates

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukraine is in a good position to keep fighting Russia's invading forces through winter.

"As we go forward into the winter, we've done a lot to try to prepare the Ukrainians to be prepared for a fight in the winter, and enable them to continue to keep pressure on our adversaries throughout the winter months," he told a press conference as he prepared to meet his Indonesian counterpart, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Monday.

"I think they'll be in much better condition than their adversaries, because of the things that we provide. And again, our focus is to support them throughout. Their focus is to make sure that they're doing everything to take back every edge of their sovereign territory," he said.

He added that it's "hard to predict how things will evolve" or what kind of timeline there might be for the war ending, however.

Austin said Ukraine had put the military assistance from its allies to good use in the war, noting "we've seen Ukraine use that assistance in very artful ways and they they've been very successful on the battlefield ... they've taken back Kharkiv, and they've also most recently taken back as the important town of Kherson. And so we've seen a number of successes on the battlefield."