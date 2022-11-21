Large rail union SMART-TD votes to reject labor deal as national strike moves closer

An aerial view of shipping containers and freight railway trains at the BNSF Los Angeles Intermodal Facility rail yard in Los Angeles, California, September 15, 2022.

SMART-TD, one of the largest railroad labor unions, voted down the tentative agreement with rail management, raising the likelihood of a strike in December. The BLET, the other largest union which represents engineers, voted to ratify the labor deal but said it will honor the picket line.

"We stood shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in SMART-TD and others in rail labor throughout this process and we will continue to stand in solidarity with them as we approach the finish line in this round of negotiations," said BLET President Dennis Pierce.

The BMWED, which represents the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees, is scheduled to strike on December 5 with The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS). But BMWED announced it would extend its cooling-off period if one of the larger unions voted not to ratify the tentative labor deal. The BRS has not indicated whether it will extend its deadline for talks.

SMART-TD, BMWED, AND BRS represent more than 50% of all rail labor.

BMWED AND BRS have another round of talks with railroad carriers Monday afternoon on federal sick pay.