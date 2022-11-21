Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman, blasts right-wing 'hate' of her and other 'strong women'

Gisele Fetterman, wife of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, speaks to supporters after her husband’s win in the Pennsylvania Primary election at a watch party in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. May 17, 2022.

The wife of U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman of Pennsylvania says that right-wing misogyny is fueling personal attacks on her by conservative news outlets and on social media.

"The right-wing hates women," Gisele Fetterman told The New Republic magazine in a new interview.

"They especially hate strong women, and I think that's what you're seeing," said Gisele, whose Democrat husband currently is Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor.

"The fact that a spouse of a senator-elect has been attacked nonstop for the past 24 hours and everyone's OK with it and everyone thinks it's normal ... It's not normal," she said after her first day on Capitol Hill.

"Since entering the Capitol for training, my inbox has been completely filled with threats and horrible things," Gisele told The New Republic about her first day of spousal orientation.

"And that's because I've been a non-top loop on Fox News," she said.

"It's not normal," Gisele added. "Hopefully it's not like this forever … and hopefully it's not like this for the next young Latina or person of color or spouse who enters this space."

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another woman of color who has been heavily criticized by Fox News, sympathized with Gisele, telling The New Republic, "It's very important that the [Democratic] party sticks up for people."

"They haven't done a good job in the past," Ocasio-Cortez said.

The Brazil-born Gisele has become her husband's spokesperson since he suffered a stroke in May.

That medical emergency accelerated conservative attacks on John Fetterman, whose race against the Republican nominee, celebrity TV Dr. Mehmet Oz, was among the most closely watched contests of the midterm elections.

The Senate seat at stake was becoming vacant due to the retirement of Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, at a time when the GOP was trying to regain a majority in the Senate. Oz also drew attention because of the backing he received from former President Donald Trump.