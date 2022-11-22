3 takeaways from our daily meeting: 2 retailers we like and a strategy update

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Monday's key moments. Sticking with Club stocks Buying more EL We like Costco here 1. Sticking with Club names Stocks rose early Tuesday as investors waited for several speeches from Federal Reserve officials and mostly shrugged off fears that China will tighten its Covid policies; over the weekend, the country reported the first Covid-related deaths in the mainland since May . While there is a flurry of activity on Wall Street scheduled for this short holiday week, including earnings reports, we are staying disciplined and sticking to our Club names that prioritize profitability in a recessionary environment. 2. Buying more EL We are adding to our position in Estee Lauder (EL), which was down slightly this morning to about $218 on worries about the retailer's exposure to China. As a result, the price is right around our basis price of $216.46. While the stock will likely fall farther if more bad news comes out of China, we don't expect it to tank. We also expect EL to roar higher once the country totally reopens its economy. 3. We like Costco here Bank of America on Tuesday added Costco (COST) to its list of top stock ideas, citing tailwinds from food inflation and future earnings support from its membership fee increase. The "U.S. 1" list encompasses the analysts' best investment ideas among U.S.-listed stocks with buy ratings. We have long liked Costco as an exemplary retailer that's flexed its pricing power and ability to weather economic headwinds during a down year for stocks. We recommend that investors buy some shares here. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long COST, EL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.