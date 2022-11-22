Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Cramer's lightning round: I still see another bad quarter ahead for Ford Motor

Krystal Hur@kryshur
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vista Outdoor Inc: "I think it can be bought here. I would not push it, though."

Ford Motor Co: "I still see another bad quarter ahead because they don't have the right inventory, and then maybe things can get better."

Duolingo Inc: "Everyone I know loves it. ... However, it's not doing well financially, so therefore I'm not going to give it my blessing."

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc: "We have to do work on First Watch. We don't know it."

ImmunoGen Inc: "It's not making money. It's not for me."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Ford.

