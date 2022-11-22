Cramer's lightning round: I still see another bad quarter ahead for Ford Motor

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Vista Outdoor Inc: "I think it can be bought here. I would not push it, though."
Ford Motor Co: "I still see another bad quarter ahead because they don't have the right inventory, and then maybe things can get better."
Duolingo Inc: "Everyone I know loves it. ... However, it's not doing well financially, so therefore I'm not going to give it my blessing."
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc: "We have to do work on First Watch. We don't know it."
ImmunoGen Inc: "It's not making money. It's not for me."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Ford.
