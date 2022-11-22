Cramer's lightning round: I still see another bad quarter ahead for Ford Motor

Loading chart...

Vista Outdoor Inc : "I think it can be bought here. I would not push it, though."

Ford Motor Co : "I still see another bad quarter ahead because they don't have the right inventory, and then maybe things can get better."

Duolingo Inc : "Everyone I know loves it. ... However, it's not doing well financially, so therefore I'm not going to give it my blessing."

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc : "We have to do work on First Watch. We don't know it."

ImmunoGen Inc : "It's not making money. It's not for me." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Ford.

