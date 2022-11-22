Anthony Fauci says he will cooperate fully with possible House Republican investigation into Covid origins

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus during the White House press briefing on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that he will fully cooperate with House Republicans if they launch an investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

GOP lawmakers vowed in August to open such a probe and call on Fauci to testify if they won a majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. They won that majority earlier this month.

"If there are oversight hearings I absolutely will cooperate fully and testify before the Congress," Fauci told reporters Tuesday during a briefing at the White House.

"I have no trouble testifying — we can defend and explain everything that we've said."

Fauci became the face of the U.S. pandemic response as the nation's top infectious disease expert under the Trump and Biden administrations.

He has repeatedly clashed with congressional Republicans over whether the virus that causes Covid arose naturally or escaped from a research lab in Wuhan, China.

Fauci has maintained that it is much more likely that the virus spilled from animals into people.