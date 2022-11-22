Consumers lay out $1,600 yearly for health-care products that flexible spending accounts could have covered

If you have unspent money in your health-care flexible spending account, now's the time to make a plan to use it before you lose it.

Health-care FSAs let workers stash away pretax dollars for qualifying expenses. However, they generally are "use-it-or-lose-it" accounts: Unless your company provides a grace period or lets you carry over some funds into the next year, the standard deadline to spend the money is Dec. 31 of the year in which you make the contributions.

The good news is that even if you don't have medical needs to spend the funds on — i.e., doctor's appointments or prescription drugs — an estimated $1,600 is spent by households each year on health care products that could otherwise be purchased using FSA dollars, according to FSAStore.com. This means it's likely you'd find a way to spend the money on things you'd end up buying anyway.

"We urge all FSA users to check their balance today and make plans for spending their remaining funds before time runs out," said Shawna Hausman, chief marketing officer of Health-E Commerce, parent company of FSAStore.

The contribution limit to FSAs this year was $2,850, and in 2023 will be $3,050.