Nimble retailers Costco, TJX to benefit from improving supply chains, Cowen says

Paulina Likos
A man loads water into his car in the Costco parking lot in the Brooklyn, New York, March 2, 2020.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

After more than two years of shipping and delivery disruptions, global supply chains are normalizing and retailers like Costco (COST) and TJX Companies (TJX) are poised to reap the rewards, according to Cowen Research. The Club holdings have long proved to be more adept than many competitors at managing their inventories and flexibly responding to upheaval in the supply chain, a key pillar of our investment case for both.  

