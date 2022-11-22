Supreme Court clears way for Trump tax records to be sent to Congress by IRS

President Donald Trump arrives to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2019.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump to prevent Congress from obtaining his federal income tax returns and those of related business entities from the IRS.

The decision sets the stage for the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee to obtain Trump's tax returns in the weeks before Republicans take majority control of the House.

GOP lawmakers have vowed to end the committee's quest to obtain the records and a related probe into how the Internal Revenue Service audits the tax returns of sitting presidents.

The order Tuesday by the Supreme Court, which noted no dissent from any justice, comes more than three months after a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled that the Ways and Means Committee had the right to obtain Trump's tax returns.

The entire appeals court on Oct. 27 denied Trump's request to have the full lineup of the judges on that court rehear his appeal.

Trump then asked the Supreme Court on Oct. 31 to block the committee from obtaining his tax returns.

In that filing, Trump's lawyers wrote, "This case raises important questions about the separation of powers that will affect every future President."

The brief response Tuesday from the Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to stay the lower court rulings that had cleared the way for the committee to get his returns.