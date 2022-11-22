Watch live: Dr. Anthony Fauci gives expected last Covid briefing as top health official

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday will give what is expected to be his last public briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic as White House chief medical advisor.

Fauci is leaving the post in December, after nearly three years as the public face of the U.S. response to the pandemic.

Fauci is expected to encourage people to get their Covid boosters and flu shots as respiratory illnesses are spiking.