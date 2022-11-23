China's Baidu says it expects 'limited' impact from U.S. chip curbs

"We think the impact is quite limited in the near future," Dou Shen, executive vice president and head of Baidu AI Cloud, said of the U.S. chip export controls.

Chinese tech company Baidu expects that impact from U.S. chip sanctions on its businesses will be "limited," a company executive said on Tuesday during a Q&A session of its third quarter earnings call.

In October, the United States imposed export controls limiting American businesses from selling semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to Chinese chip manufacturers.

"We think the impact is quite limited in the near future," said Dou Shen, executive vice president and head of AI Cloud group, in response to an audience member's question about how the curbs will affect Baidu's ability to grow its artificial intelligence cloud computing arm and autonomous driving businesses, which depend on advanced AI chips.

"A large portion of our AI Cloud business and even wider AI business does not rely too much on the highly advanced chips," said Shen.



Baidu also runs a robotaxi business, Apollo Go, which has secured permits in Beijing, Wuhan and Chongqing's Yongchuan District to run a fully driverless commercial robotaxi service in those places.

"And for the part of our businesses that need advanced chips, we have already stocked enough in hand to support our business in the near term," he said.