Credit Suisse shareholders greenlight $4.2 billion capital raise

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021.

Credit Suisse shareholders on Wednesday approved a 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.2 billion) capital raise aimed at financing the embattled lender's massive strategic overhaul.

Credit Suisse's capital raising plans are split into two parts. The first, which was backed by 92% of shareholders, grants shares to new investors including the Saudi National Bank via a private placement. The new share offering will see the SNB take a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse, making it the bank's largest shareholder.

SNB Chairman Ammar AlKhudairy told CNBC in late October that the stake in Credit Suisse had been acquired at "floor price" and urged the Swiss lender "not to blink" on its radical restructuring plans.

The second capital increase issues newly registered shares with pre-emptive rights to existing shareholders, and passed with 98% of the vote.

Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann said the vote marked an "important step" in the building of "the new Credit Suisse."

"This vote confirms confidence in the strategy, as we presented it in October, and we are fully focused on delivering our strategic priorities to lay the foundation for future profitable growth," Lehmann said.

Credit Suisse on Wednesday projected a 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.6 billion) loss for the fourth quarter as it begins its second strategic overhaul in less than a year, aimed at simplifying its business model to focus on its wealth management division and Swiss domestic market.

The restructuring plans include the sale of part of the bank's securitized products group (SPG) to U.S. investment houses PIMCO and Apollo Global Management, as well as a downsizing of its struggling investment bank through a spin-off of the capital markets and advisory unit, which will be rebranded as CS First Boston.

The multi-year transformation aims to shift billions of dollars of risk-weighted assets from the persistently underperforming investment bank to the wealth management and domestic divisions, and to reduce the group's cost base by 2.5 billion, or 15%, by 2025.

'Too big to fail' but more transparency needed

Vincent Kaufman, CEO of the Ethos Foundation, which represents hundreds of Swiss pension funds that are active shareholders in Credit Suisse, voiced disappointment ahead of Wednesday's vote that the group was no longer considering a partial IPO of the Swiss domestic bank, which he said would have "sent a stronger message to the market."