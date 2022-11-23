DOJ seeking to question Pence in criminal probe of Trump trying to stay in White House, report says

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event to promote his new book at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank on October 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The Department of Justice wants to question former Vice President Mike Pence for its criminal investigation of ex-President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in the White House after he lost the 2020 election, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Pence is considering cooperating with the probe, which last week saw Attorney General Merrick Garland appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation, according to the Times.

Pence previously refused to cooperate with the select House committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"Thomas Windom, one of the lead investigators examining the efforts to overturn the election, reached out to Mr. Pence's team in the weeks before" Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith for that probe, the Times reported.