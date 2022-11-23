CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs says EV batteries are becoming 'critical' and names 2 stock picks

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Future of Energy

Here's what the midterm election results could mean for energy ETFs
CNBC ProHere's what the midterm election results could mean for energy ETFs
Jesse Pound
This under-the-radar energy storage stock can get a 60% boost from Inflation Reduction Act, UBS says
CNBC ProThis under-the-radar energy storage stock can get a 60% boost from Inflation Reduction Act, UBS says
Samantha Subin
From copper to cybersecurity, Goldman Sachs picks less obvious stocks to play the clean energy trend
CNBC ProFrom copper to cybersecurity, Goldman Sachs picks less obvious stocks to play the clean energy trend
Weizhen Tan
Read More