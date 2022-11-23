CNBC Investing Club

HP and Dell earnings offer clues on when PC woes may stop hurting our chip stocks

Paulina Likos
thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
A man passes a Hewlett Packard display at a technology conference
Jim Young | Reuters

Quarterly earnings reports this week from HP Inc. (HPQ) and Dell Technologies (DELL) offer clues on when the struggling PC market may turn around — and a solid read-through to our chipmakers such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

More In Analysis

5 Club stocks that did worse than the Nasdaq since year-ago record but are well-liked by analysts
CNBC Investing Club5 Club stocks that did worse than the Nasdaq since year-ago record but are well-liked by analysts
Kevin Stankiewicz
Wall Street analysts target 4 Club stocks. Here’s our take on the updates
CNBC Investing ClubWall Street analysts target 4 Club stocks. Here’s our take on the updates
Paulina Likos
3 takeaways from our daily meeting: 2 retailers we like and a strategy update
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: 2 retailers we like and a strategy update
Krystal Hur
Read More